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Iran Regime Change Nikki Haley Remix - US Lies & Propaganda vs. Admissions, Facts & History
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22 views • September 23, 2018
Rudy Giuliani once again spoke in front of the MEK at the Iran Uprising Summit’ held by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities in New York, promising a regime change in Iran. Nikki Haley tried to get out in front of this, using one of the government's bought-and-paid-for media propaganda outlets, and had the nerve to say with a straight face not only was the US not seeking regime change in Iran, but that they were not seeking regime change ANYWHERE.
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