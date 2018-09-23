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Part one: Moving away from 450 cell towers
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193 views • September 23, 2018
Katrina Moore of friends against the poisoning of the planet is bringing awareness to the electromagnetic frequency pollution due to the heavy roll out of cell phone towers and intensive infrastructure. With the increase of smart devices such as smart meters etc. we’re finding many others are experiencing problems in their neighborhoods. The FCC is not disclosing the health effects of this 5G military weapons deployment system. https://www.gofundme.com/moving-away-from-450-cell-towers
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