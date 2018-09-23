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Part one: Moving away from 450 cell towers
Kathleen Fitzgerald
Kathleen Fitzgerald
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193 views • September 23, 2018
Katrina Moore of friends against the poisoning of the planet is bringing awareness to the electromagnetic frequency pollution due to the heavy roll out of cell phone towers and intensive infrastructure. With the increase of smart devices such as smart meters etc. we’re finding many others are experiencing problems in their neighborhoods. The FCC is not disclosing the health effects of this 5G military weapons deployment system. https://www.gofundme.com/moving-away-from-450-cell-towers
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healthemfcell towers5gfrequenciessmart metersradiation.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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