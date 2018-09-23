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Things I NEVER Learned in Sunday School - 001 My Mission
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4 views • September 23, 2018
THINK CRITICALLY... not just skeptically but CAREFULLY and CORRECTLY. I hope to present a set of items that you don't hear often. These are things you have probably NEVER heard in Sunday school (or from clergy in a church).
I love God. I believe Christ Jesus accomplished what He came to do. I believe the Scriptures. Yet, it appears I have a problem with people who defame God... the secular ones AND the religious ones. I don't think they have a clue Who they are talking about.
I love God. I believe Christ Jesus accomplished what He came to do. I believe the Scriptures. Yet, it appears I have a problem with people who defame God... the secular ones AND the religious ones. I don't think they have a clue Who they are talking about.
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