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Shapes for kids toddlers children babies infants. Learn 2d shapes with a little bee -- part 2
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40 views • September 23, 2018
In this short 3d educational cartoon a cute little bee which is playing hide and seek and hiding behind 2d shapes. Let's look for it together and learn the names of 4 different shapes: square, circle, triangle, and semicircle. Babies and toddlers will enjoy soothing music while learning their first words.
Keywords
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