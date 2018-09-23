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Shapes for babies toddlers kids children infants. Learn 2d shapes with a little bee -- part 1
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25 views • September 23, 2018
In this short 3D educational cartoon we meet a cute little bee which is playing hide and seek and hiding behind 2d shapes. Let's look for it together and learn the names of 4 different shapes: heart, cross, crescent, and star. Listen to soothing music and sweet lullabies. Let babies learn their first words. This cartoon is for babies 1 year old and toddlers.
Keywords
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