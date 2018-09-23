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UKHistory ... 1945 ... Unverified Letter: FROM HERMAN GOERING TO WINSTON CHURCHILL
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31 views • September 23, 2018
Quote from David Irving's "Goring A Biography" Page 744- "According to Dr. Stahmer. In later years an impudent “last letter” allegedly composed by Göring to Churchill and dated October was widely circulated in right-wing circles. It was probably a forgery, emanating from South Africa as a genuine letter". However, IT MAKES ITS POINT: Babylonian Baalist bullshit is still undermining Holy Law.
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