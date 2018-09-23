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How To Restore Epoxy Sealed Concrete
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3 views • September 23, 2018
This home in Yuba City, California had their concrete floors stained and sealed with an epoxy topical sealer ten years ago. They decided to get one of the rooms stained to match the rest of the house and a new topcoat applied over the preexisting sealer. This video shows the process of this service. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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