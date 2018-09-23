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Danish Parliament - Mobile and Wireless Radiation extremely dangerous (2018)
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390 views • September 23, 2018
Four experts informing the Danish Parliament (in English) about the extremely serious dangers and health damaging effects of mobile and wireless microwave radiation, especially from smart meters, (mobile) cell sites (towers/masts/cells), mobile phones, routers, etc.
Say no to smartmeters and cell sites/towers / mobile phone masts / base station sites / 5G small cells.
International Scientist Appeal on Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) Martin Blank PhD:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My5leLBbNqI
Say no to smartmeters and cell sites/towers / mobile phone masts / base station sites / 5G small cells.
International Scientist Appeal on Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) Martin Blank PhD:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My5leLBbNqI
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