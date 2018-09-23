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How To Restore Flood Damaged Concrete
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12 views • September 23, 2018
This home had flood damage to their basement concrete. There was large amounts of efflorescence leeching through the slab. The floors were resurfaced and then treated with Creto Deep Penetrating Sealer (DPS). This sealer permanently waterproofs the concrete preventing efflorescence. It also strengthens the slab since the concrete had deteriorated from the water damage. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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