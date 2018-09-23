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Sealant Removal, Stain, and Re-seal Concrete Floors
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16 views • September 23, 2018
This home had stained concrete floors that had been re-sealed many times. Whoever re-sealed the floors did a poor job, locking in dirt and stains. All of the floors in this two bedroom, two bath home in Yuba City, California were stripped of the previous sealant, honed, cleaned, and sealed with Creto DPS. Then the concrete was stained, and top coated with an epoxy primer and a two coat urethane. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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