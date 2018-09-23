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HUOrigins ... 100KBC ... Sylvia Ivanova ... NewEarth Findings - the True Ancient History of Human Races
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150 views • September 23, 2018
Originally this material was prepared for a live event presentation, and this is just one version of it. For further details
(and images of better resolution) on all points mentioned at metalyths.org
(and images of better resolution) on all points mentioned at metalyths.org
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