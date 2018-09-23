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HEDGE FUTURE WITH SILVER
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33 views • September 23, 2018
An extreem undervaluation of this globaly demanded precious metal has given the less prepaired a chance to hedge their future with silver. Silver is historically a store of intrinsic value that mankind returns to in times of socio economic turmoil and uncertanty.
Originally uploaded to youtube Published on Oct 7, 2016
Originally uploaded to youtube Published on Oct 7, 2016
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