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The Stone That Smites the Image
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36 views • September 23, 2018
09/23/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
The Emperor's Demand of His Wise Men; Word Study on "Stone"; Christians in Captivity That Is Likened To Babylon...Exhortation For Church To Awake and For Christians To Return Home To God the Father. Bible: Daniel 2:1-13
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Emperor's Demand of His Wise Men; Word Study on "Stone"; Christians in Captivity That Is Likened To Babylon...Exhortation For Church To Awake and For Christians To Return Home To God the Father. Bible: Daniel 2:1-13
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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