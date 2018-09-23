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Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution
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53 views • September 23, 2018
Thoughts about the way we think of money, currency and value. Constitutional Tender, Lawful money and intrinsic backed currency.
Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution
Originally uploaded to youtube Published on Jan 26, 2016
Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution
Originally uploaded to youtube Published on Jan 26, 2016
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