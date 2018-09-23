© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Altamont Grips on a S&W Chief's Special
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • September 23, 2018
A friend passed on to me a three inch Chief's Special he had used as a back-up during his bodyguard days. I put the original hammer back on and changed the grips to Altamont "Bateleur" named after the North African Eagle due to their talon like shape.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.