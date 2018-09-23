De-occulting Childish Gambino's "THIS IS AMERICA" Freemasonry and a Modern-Day Masterpiece

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A de-occulting of Childish Gambino's video "This is America." In this video we dive deep into childish Gambino's this is America. There is no shortage of interpretive videos on the Internet regarding this piece of art but I believe this the only one that approaches it from a standpoint of Masonic knowledge.