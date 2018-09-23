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🔴Amightywind Sukkot Teaching❗ [2018 Video]
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10 views • September 23, 2018
This is the teaching about the festival of Sukkot a.k.a Tabernacles. We pray that the RUACH ha KODESH SWEET HOLY SPIRIT will open your eyes and ears aswell as your mind and heart to understand this teaching. May you feel the anointing of the RUACH [...]
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