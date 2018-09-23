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Karl Marx: Exiled and Penniless
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15 views • September 23, 2018
The TRUTH of the failed man known as Karl Marx. He was exiled out of most countries he lived in and he died penniless. 3 Children died ages 1year old or less, one at age 8, 2 by suicide pact and his eldest died 1.5 months before he did.
He followed the Hegelian Dialect and celebrated Luciferian ideologies. He believed in elimination of privatized land and the destruction of Family values and Christianity. He was a failed Bourgeoisie, but pushed the Proletariat to destroy Capitalism.
He followed the Hegelian Dialect and celebrated Luciferian ideologies. He believed in elimination of privatized land and the destruction of Family values and Christianity. He was a failed Bourgeoisie, but pushed the Proletariat to destroy Capitalism.
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