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Dr. Kenneth Hanson “Treasures in Time" knowledge of the Biblical and classical world interivew on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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22 views • September 23, 2018
September 14, 2018: Dr. Ken Hanson, author, lecturer, and founder of “Treasures in Time,” an organization devoted to disseminating knowledge of the Biblical and classical world. He has dug on archaeological sites in the Middle East, lived in a politically volatile region of northern Galilee, and taught Hebrew on an Israeli agricultural settlement. Dr. Hanson is an associate professor in the University of Central Florida Judaic Studies Program.
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