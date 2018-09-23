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Elizabeth Warren Being Primed for the "Hillary Treatment"
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12 views • September 23, 2018
"As we get closer to midterm elections, the Left and the mainstream media are gearing up their next candidate for the 2020 presidential election. We call this the 'Hillary Treatment' from the mainstream media, and one of the candidates getting that treatment is none other than Elizabeth Warren. The 'Hillary Treatment' from the mainstream media is simple. " —Grant Stinchfield
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