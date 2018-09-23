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Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Flip States Red—Communist Red
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264 views • September 23, 2018
"As the Left continues to boost [Ocasio-Cortez] up after her surprising victory in New York, they want the likes of Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders to be the future of the party—just don't ask her about foreign policy. Or to define capitalism. And definitely, do not ask her what the Democratic party's color is." —Grant Stinchfield
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