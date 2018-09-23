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Preparing PBR Materials in Quixel for FSX and Prepar3D
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192 views • September 23, 2018
Quixel Tutorial: Mesh to Simulator
This tutorial will show you a practical method to apply PBR materials to any object intended for use in FSX or Prepar3D.
The instruction covers mesh preparation for the Quixel workflow, texturing methods, tips and tricks, and most importantly how to export the finished art into a format that can be utilized by GMAX and 3D Studio or loaded directly in your flight simulator using traditional naming conventions.
This tutorial will show you a practical method to apply PBR materials to any object intended for use in FSX or Prepar3D.
The instruction covers mesh preparation for the Quixel workflow, texturing methods, tips and tricks, and most importantly how to export the finished art into a format that can be utilized by GMAX and 3D Studio or loaded directly in your flight simulator using traditional naming conventions.
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