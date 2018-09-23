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The Verdict is In: NFL Fans Want Players to Stand for Anthem
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3 views • September 23, 2018
"Americans with common sense want millionaire athletes profiting off of hard-working fans to simply show some respect for the greatest nation in the world. It's that simple. We don't want Gold Star moms to see some dumbass multi-millionaire who can run fast disrespecting the nation that gives them the chance for success." —Grant Stinchfield
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