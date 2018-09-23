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Dana Loesch: Michelle Wolf Equates ICE to ISIS
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8 views • September 23, 2018
Dana Loesch reacts to Michelle Wolf's disgusting comparison of ICE to ISIS: "Get it? The guys that put their lives on the line every day to protect our borders are exactly like bloodthirsty terrorists that saw people's heads off for not agreeing with them... It's not funny."
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