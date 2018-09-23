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Rand Paul Town Hall Vanceburg Ky WAR ON COAL TV 10 Public Affairs
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7 views • September 23, 2018
I catch a chance to ask Rand Paul some questions on the campaign trail , on the War on Coal scam that is making a nice 'coal hole' economy for eastern Cantuck , Lots of issues I would like him to address Local governments bond selling rates being trashed next, young folks exiting, Biosphere large carnivore re-wilding in the works. Paul has had several close calls with threats assaults and such after re-election.
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