© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lindsey Williams - The Elite Speak (13 Jan 2010)
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • September 23, 2018
Lindsey Williams, who has been an ordained Baptist minister for 28 years, went to Alaska in 1971 as a missionary. Because of the executive status accorded to him as Chaplain, he was given access to information documented in his eye opening book, The Energy Non-Crisis.
Mr. Williams firmly believes that whoever controls energy controls the economy. Thus, The Energy Non-Crisis
"The name of the game is: C-O-N-T-R-O-L"
-Lindsey Williams
Mr. Williams firmly believes that whoever controls energy controls the economy. Thus, The Energy Non-Crisis
"The name of the game is: C-O-N-T-R-O-L"
-Lindsey Williams
Keywords
bill of rightseconomyelitewargoldoiltradingstocksmbssilvercoupcrisisdollarmalfeasanceinterestdisasterlivespublicmeltdowninflationgasresourcesmansocial securitybubblegoldman sachspaymentrackettaxpayerstrillionbailoutloansprivatecoinpaper moneyfood stamps401kgainspreparationbetaaaaigderivativesextinction level eventjunk bondslindsey williamslossesmortgagesretirement fundssilver dollarsmedely darlington butlersub-prime loansvfw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.