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Student Mormon Project 1989 with 1999 clip of Shania Twain backwards
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39 views • September 23, 2018
Assigned produce 30min Docu: topic choice had been in study of issues & didn' know of burial scroll fraud; This looks at scriptures. ALSO Shania w/Mutt Lang ( produced Led Zeplin,(89 goth girl played Stairway to Heaven for me w/pro Dj turntable, ot pops: "Satan Sweet Satain 6 6 6" near "If there's a bussel " , FF10yrs '99 at TV 10 kick off to ROCK THIS COUNTRY tour. See what you hear from the clip, there's a long version on one of my Yewutube accounts. with captions.
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