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Say Boo To Contrails
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15 views • September 23, 2018
SUPPRESSED in GOOGLE & other search engine results even with exact title AND Facebook changed the link address twice so that links posted went dead , nice trick. 2009 as I left the TV studio to run some errands I noticed the sky favored lingering jet trails, so I grabbed the best camera I had at the time with 16x zoom , later in the eveing taking video of the Say boo to Drugs outdoor event I caught the jet trails
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