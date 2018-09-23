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World of Hot Water Ep 3 ~ Trudging Past the Weaponized Wx Gatekeepers, directed DIRECTLY into TESLA
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16 views • September 23, 2018
After both TS Gordon and Hurricane Florence proved ONCE AGAIN to be definitively weaponized, we dive into the world of Gatekeepers who've worked HARD to keep this weaponized doppler in our midst a secret from us and EXPOSE some doppler history and commence our investigation into the weather patterns of the last century studying first hurricanes then tornadoes, before being LED DIRECTLY to Tesla, where the retelling of the last century's hundred years of history begins. BUCKLE UP!
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