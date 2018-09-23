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The Alex Jones Show ...... full show-commercial free - 09/21/2018
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22 views • September 23, 2018
Full Show - PayPal Bans Infowars Revealing Big Tech Collusion With The Left - 09/21/2018
Infowars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6aJpltkKCrn/
Ron Gibson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
The woman accusing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault is setting the terms for her own appearance before next week’s Senate Committee. The media circus surrounding her allegations has fostered unprecedented opposition to the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Infowars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6aJpltkKCrn/
Ron Gibson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
The woman accusing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault is setting the terms for her own appearance before next week’s Senate Committee. The media circus surrounding her allegations has fostered unprecedented opposition to the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
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