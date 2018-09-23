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How To Download The Banned Infowars App For iPhone & Android
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2113 views • September 23, 2018
Thats right, the infowars app is back and available for android and iPhone iOS devices!
Following big techs unilateral banning of Infowars and Alex jones from their platforms, downloads of the Infowars app skyrocketed, launching the infowars app to number 1 in the Apple App store surpassing CNN and others news apps.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Following big techs unilateral banning of Infowars and Alex jones from their platforms, downloads of the Infowars app skyrocketed, launching the infowars app to number 1 in the Apple App store surpassing CNN and others news apps.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
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