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Rosenstein The Rat Must Go
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2161 views • September 23, 2018
In a surprise show of unbiased journalism, The New York Times dropped a bombshell detailing conversations Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein had with then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI lawyer Lisa Page and fellow Justice Department and FBI officials in the spring of 2017, during the tumult following Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.
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