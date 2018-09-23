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Deep State Blocks Key FISA Docs Release!
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985 views • September 23, 2018
The iceberg of evidence surrounding the fabrication of the nothingburger Russia Investigation is in view. And the mates on this Titanic ship of fools are beginning to brace for the collision. The DOJ and the FBI are doing everything they can to slow the process to the point of stopping it in its tracks. Come hell or high water the Deep State's dirty little FISA secret will come out.
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