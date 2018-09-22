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#RAMBLING MAN there is a NEW NATION THAT CRAZYTOWN JUST USHERED IN GET THIS ASSGUARDIA seriously.
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0 view • September 22, 2018
NO SHITZ ITS 4 REAL ASGARDIANS APPLICATIONS ON THE BOOKS ! https://youtu.be/ZQHdNoacwWA SEE 4 YOURSELF. BETWEEN THIS AND NEOM.COM & NOW YOU KNOW WERE ALL THOSE TRILLIONS & TRILLIONS HAVE GONE #AMERICA ! OH AND THE FAKE CERNS AROUND THE WORLD. AMAZING NUTTERS GONE WILD. TRUTHSTREAM MEDIA TAKE >>>The Technocratic Global Government of the Future Is Here https://youtu.be/e_UeESh60_A
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