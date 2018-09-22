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MY POEM: THE WAY FOR YOU TO ESCAPE, " REPENT "
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10 views • September 22, 2018
9-22-18 DSCN7686 John 14:12King James Version (KJV) 12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. THESE ARE MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES, MY CREATION, THIS MAY " NOT " BE COPIED, OR PRINTED OR REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER.
A LINK TO SOME OTHER OF MY POEMS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8EgjTVxiAk&index=17&list=PL0QqR0v1ddvJhfgLKYICvAWvahHaj91jm
A LINK TO SOME OTHER OF MY POEMS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8EgjTVxiAk&index=17&list=PL0QqR0v1ddvJhfgLKYICvAWvahHaj91jm
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