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Kavanaugh Accuser's Lies Exposed!
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3712 views • September 22, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford’s apparent high school yearbook photos, paint a different picture of Ford's High School past. They are filled with references to drunken promiscuous parties and questionable behavior from an accuser that can barely remember the events threatening the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice.
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