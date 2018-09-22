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Confessions Of A Conservative Yoga Teacher
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47 views • September 22, 2018
I've been slowly boiling like lava over the past few years as society took a really hideous plunge down into irrational freakish fantasy and suppression on ideas. I am so grateful for all the brave trump supporters and other conservatives and libertarians for having the backbone to stand by normalcy traditions and common sense and making space for people like me to have no fear to think how we think and speak what we think ! Great Spirit Bless you all!
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