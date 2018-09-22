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Hypocrite Left Weaponizes #MeToo
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2558 views • September 22, 2018
Since 1997, $17 million tax dollars have gone to pay off the victims of Democrats like John Conyers, Al Franken, Robert C. Scott, and Ruben Kihuen. Of course there were Republican predators too. But I mention the Democrats because they are using their exclusive legislative power to smear a qualified Supreme Court Justice nominee with evidence that even they admit is questionable.
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