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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Episode 7: Big Assed Creepy Critters
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3 views • September 22, 2018
Horror author and horror host William Pattison brings you the seventh episode of William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre. William presents the classic horror film The Giant Gila Monster and the classic The Killer Shrews. Also be ready for Bambie Meets Godzilla Part 2 and this month's Criswell Predicts.
Check out our website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Check out our website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
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