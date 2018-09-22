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SpaceHistory ... 2012 ... NON-DISCLOSURE ... This is Actually Happening World Wide!
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14 views • September 22, 2018
In the Memory of Professor Gerry Shafflander, Professor at Harvard, who invented a cheap process (15c a gallon) for processing liquid hydrogen into fuel; but the Patent Office and Wall Street stonewalled. Fuck the Patent Office. I submitted a Provisional Patent in 1992 for a numerical meta language, but the Patent Office stole it and used it in military Covert Ops AI. Fuck the Patent Office. "UNFUNDED OPPORTUNITIES," INDEED! I'm not saying any more about it. Bastards.
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