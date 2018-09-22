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SpaceHistory ... 2001 ... BEFORE It Is DELETED! THIS has been Kept Hidden For SIX DECADES .
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66 views • September 22, 2018
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http://youtu.be/YtUKH_3uvBA
► Why Is Nobody Talking About This! (2018-2019)
http://youtu.be/9QB69hXwCCI&t=32s
► Nobody in California is Talking About This!! What you're about to see should scare you
http://youtu.be/Xq9YtutkyNY&t=2s
► What You're About To See Should Scare You, This Message will
http://youtu.be/164iQ2VdIUg&t=561s
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