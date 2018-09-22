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Obama Declares Benghazi A Conspiracy Theory
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1037 views • September 22, 2018
Former President Obama is out campaigning for his fellow socialist Democrats. Spewing out the same hubris riddled rhetoric that caused the country to vote full blown populist. While censorship reigns supreme in an attempt to divert the truth surrounding Benghazi and the Obama Administration's real involvement.
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