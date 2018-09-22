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Albuquerque Ends Contracts to Host the NRA National Police Shooting Championship
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10 views • September 22, 2018
"Albuquerque, New Mexico has opted to cancel contracts with the NRA that would have seen the city hosting an NRA shooting competition... odd decision given that just earlier this year when Dallas hosted the NRA Annual Meeting, crime in the area surrounding the event went down." —Dana Loesch
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