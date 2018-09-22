© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bongino: Beto and His Anti-Cop Comments Disgust Me
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 22, 2018
"This guy's not cool, he's not fresh, he's not hip. He's a dork. And any time you mention cops and Jim Crow in the same sentence, you better have something better than that garbage you just spewed off on the stage. I'm disgusted by you, and everybody should be as well." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.