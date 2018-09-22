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Controlled MSM Proclaims Infowars Is Dead
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1188 views • September 22, 2018
Mainstream media wants your reality. They want to mold it into whatever their political and financial masters deem necessary. That is why the propaganda surrounding the "Rise and Fall" of Alex Jones is so suspect.
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