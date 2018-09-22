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Wyoming Judge Overturns District's Concealed Carry Policy
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15 views • September 22, 2018
"A judge in Wyoming has unilaterally determined that a school district is not allowed to protect its students in the best way they believe they can... it's difficult not to hear Judge Nena James somehow trying to make the case that the safety of children is too expensive to bother with." —Dana Loesch
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