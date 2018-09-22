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DR. JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (9-19-18) Kavanaugh accuser, Alex Jones blows his cover
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56 views • September 22, 2018
The Raw Deal (19 September 2018), Kavanaugh accuser, flare-ups in the Middle East, Alex Jones blows his cover.
Further information can be found on https:// jamesfetzer.org and https://moonrockbooks.com
Permission granted by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
Further information can be found on https:// jamesfetzer.org and https://moonrockbooks.com
Permission granted by Dr. Fetzer to post his videos.
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