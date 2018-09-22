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Deep State Reveals Plans For A Coup To CNN
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8681 views • September 22, 2018
Former Obama Era Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Former Bush-Obama Era Deputy Director of the FBI Philip Mudd, and former Obama Era CIA Director Retired General Michael Hayden want America to know, that regardless of the corruption painted like red ink all over the Intelligence Community's hands, we should just trust them.
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