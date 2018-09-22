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Beto..What Does Illegal Mean To You?
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212 views • September 22, 2018
We all know why the Democrats hang their hat on ignoring the word Illegal. Because they have no qualms about doing whatever it takes to further their growing socialist cause, even if those actions are illegal. In fact the technocratic overlords over at Twitter recently deemed the word "illegal" violates their conduct policies when describing immigrants that blatantly ignore the legal immigration process to becoming an American citizen.
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