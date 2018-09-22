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Firefinder, a Raytheon counter battery product
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94 views • September 22, 2018
This video was ACTUALLY made by the bad guys. Little does he know that new mortar tracking technology can track the trajectory of a hostile round and fire a retaliatory shot to precisely the spot from which the hostile round was fired. This only requires the hostile mortar to fire 2 to 3 rounds. You can hear the single round from the American artillery fired in the distance.
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